Kaley Cuoco reassured fans that they are already working on Harley Quinn Season 5 as the DCU kicks off.

As the DCU begins, Kaley Cuoco has a reassuring update for fans of the animated Harley Quinn series, which is gearing up for Season 5.

In a recent interview, she teased that work on the next season is starting. Additionally, she confessed her love for the role and series, revealing it could keep going until the hype dies down.

“We're already starting a new season”

The fourth season of Harley Quinn recently ran on Max from July 27, 2023, until September 14, 2023. Despite how recent the finale is, that hasn't stopped them from working on the next. Talking to ScreenRant, Cuoco revealed that they are already starting to work on Season 5.

“We're already starting a new season, and that's been such fun. I don't even know how that happened, and it just keeps going and people love it,” Cuoco said. “I love doing it, and people seem to just love it. So, it'll go on and on as long as they want it. I'm here for it.”

Kaley Cuoco is known for her roles in 8 Simple Rules, The Big Bang Theory, and The Flight Attendant. She began voicing the titular role in Harley Quinn upon its premiere in November 2019 and has held it down in the subsequent seasons. Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Tony Hale, Jason Alexander, and J.B. Smoove also star in the series.

James Gunn will soon implement his DCU regime with Peter Safran. The DCEU began with Zack Snyder's Man of Steel, but Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was the final holdover before Gunn's new regime would kick off.

That doesn't mean that some things won't continue. Gunn has been actively teasing a second season of Peacemaker and Harley Quinn will continue to air on Max.