Peacemaker Season 2 will have an “equally magnificent” opening, says James Gunn.

In an Instagram exchange (captured by ScreenRant), a user asked if Season 2 of Peacemaker would still have the “magnificent” opening number.

“Different opening,” Gunn responded. “Equally magnificent.”

The opening of Peacemaker Season 1 featured “Non Stop Rock'n Roll” by Wig Wam. John Cena's titular character led the dance number as all of the main cast members are introduced.

Peacemaker was a spin-off of Gunn's film, The Suicide Squad. The film was a sequel/reboot of David Ayer's 2016 film, Suicide Squad. While it retained some characters like Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, it also introduced new ones like Idris Elba's Bloodsport.

John Cena's character was the first to get a spin-off, though, and Peacemaker debuted on the then-HBO Max in January 2021. In the time since its conclusion, though, the DCEU has gone through changes. Gunn is now spearheading the DCU, a rebrand of the previous regime, though it sounds like Cena's character is safe.

Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, and Chukwudi Iwuji also starred in the series with Cena.

James Gunn is most associated with his work in the MCU. He previously directed the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, which grossed nearly $2.5 billion cumulatively. In between the second and third installments, Gunn directed The Suicide Squad (this was while he was fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3).

That would lead Warner Bros and DC to appoint him (along with Peter Safran) as the leads of DC Films. With Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom being released, the slate is now clean. Part of that slate will be Peacemaker Season 2.