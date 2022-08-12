The MLB’s annual “Field of Dreams” Game has had some touching moments recently — including Ken Griffey Jr. and his dad having a catch — but Thursday’s tilt had one incredibly bizarre occurrence. Iconic Chicago Cubs announcer Harry Caray, who died in 1998, was digitally recreated on the Fox broadcast to sing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the seventh-inning stretch.

CGI Harry Caray performs “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” at the #FieldofDreamsGame ⚾️🌽 (via @MLBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/QhvWvdlN71 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 12, 2022

It was an incredibly weird and very 2022 thing to take place, but what did Caray’s grandson Chip think of the odd tribute?

“It was kind of cool,” said Chip Caray told Parkins & Spiegel Show on the 670 The Score on Friday. “I can’t speak for the rest of the family, but yeah, it’s cool. That movie brings back so many nostalgic memories for anybody whose lost their dad. There’s the scene at the end – ‘Hey dad, you want to have a catch?’ – there’s nothing I wouldn’t give to be able to do that with my dad. When Ken Griffey Jr. and his dad came out in right field, I know both of those guys, that was a tear-jerker, a lump-in-the-throat moment. Look, my grandfather meant a lot to a lot of people in Chicago, and he just had a great time and fun at the ballpark. And to have him be a special part of that coming out of the corn, as it were, with the backdrop of Dyersville, Iowa in that movie, it was really, really special and really, really well done. I was pleased.

“Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery as we all know. The fact that Fox thought enough to be a part of their special show was really, really cool.”

While Fox executes apparently didn’t ask for permission from the Caray family, it’s nice to see that Chip enjoyed the tribute to his grandfather Harry Caray.