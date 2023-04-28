Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

While the movies will always be the standard, Max’s new take Harry Potter series has the unique opportunity to exceed its predecessor and carve its own path to success. Based on the books by J.K. Rowling, a multi-season approach will definitely be a boon to its storytelling method and give more characters a chance to shine in the spotlight. And speaking of characters, there are a couple of stars that must be on Max’s radar at this time. We take a look below at these names and who they must play in the new Harry Potter series.

Harry Potter: 6 actors who must be cast in Max series

6. Olivia Colman as Molly Weasley

While her role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown casts her as a cold and distant mother to her children in the Netflix series, the same won’t be said if he gets the role of Molly Weasley in the new adaption of Harry Potter. Colman, for all her talents and strengths as an actress, can surely turn the tables and project a dotting mother to seven Weasley children.

I've been listening to the Harry Potter audio books lately (currently on Half Blood Prince), while listening, I've been thinking about who I'd cast if they made potter now. Olivia Colman is the only one that comes to mind for Molly Weasley. — Ken (@MartinKSmith) February 25, 2019

At 49 years old, Colman is at the right age to play Molly throughout the seven books written by Rowling. Starting from Sorcerer’s Stone until Deathly Hallows, Harry Potter fans will gain a lot from Colman’s prestige and talent, lending the new Max series its much-needed star power to gain viewers when it premieres.

5. Nick Offerman as Rubeus Hagrid

It’s pretty hard to match what the late Robbie Coltrane brought to the table when he played Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter films. In those appearances, the actor effectively blended a huge amount of warmth and oddity that served as Harry’s first link to the Wizarding World. From start to finish, Coltrane managed to be the rock in Harry’s life, one that never faltered on him through it all.

My HAGRID GERGICH https://t.co/FoG7Zil1Hx — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) March 20, 2017

Although finding someone like Coltrane is a tall order, Nick Offerman seems a viable option to play the lovable half-giant. As evidenced by an episode of The Last Of Us, Offerman has the talent to take on a role like Hagrid and make it into his own. He certainly has the looks too to pull off the said character, strengthening his case to land the role in the new Harry Potter series on Max.

4. Alexander Skarsgard as Lucius Malfoy

Even with a role like Lukas Matsson in Succession, there’s something so haughty and arrogant about how Alexander Skarsgard moves and talks. The said performance as the GoJo CEO recently shined in the latest episode as a laidback yet absolutely cunning entrepreneur about to gobble everything Logan Roy ever built. In many ways, the same haughtiness and arrogance fit the part of Lucius Malfoy perfectly for the upcoming Harry Potter series on Max.

Tonight’s Succession was a showcase for Shiv and Roman, no doubt. But Alexander Skarsgard is so good and this episode was poss his best yet. Matsson is picking all three of them apart. He is the wolf now, Gerri. #SuccessionHBO #Succession pic.twitter.com/ecqb60s3pP — Lindsay Kusiak (@lindsay_kusiak) April 24, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

All that needs to be done is give Skarsgard Malfoy’s white hair, long-flowing robes, and a teen actor playing Draco by his side, and the transformation is complete. Since Lucius Malfoy will appear in The Chamber of Secrets, there’s going to be an entire season ahead before Skarsgard can even make a potential debut. If ever the showrunners go for the Succession actor, fans can expect him to fully embrace the role and give the new series a healthy dose of conceited swagger.

3. Helen Mirren as Professor McGonagall

When it comes to the books, there’s really no shortage of parental figures for Harry, a boy who grew up without his parents. While many will look at Albus Dumbledore or Sirius Black for this role, there’s no doubt that Professor Minerva McGonagall is also instrumental in shaping Harry’s character throughout his entire journey. Of course, that character was played perfectly by Maggie Smith in the films. The thing is, Dame Helen Mirren can match, or even exceed, what Smith has done with the Head of Gryffindor House.

Congratulations to our beloved Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses host, Helen Mirren, on her latest Emmy win! pic.twitter.com/CttEvmnuAh — Harry Potter (@harrypotter) December 12, 2022

In many ways, Mirren’s on-screen impact emulates the best of Smith during her run as Professor McGonagall. Her motherly aura, paired with an air of authority, would do well to serve the famed actress if she gets the role. If she does get it, that would be a big win for Max as it steps up its game for the said series.

2. Adam Driver as Severus Snape

Ever since his popularity went through the roof, thanks to his role as Kylo Ren in the most recent Star Wars movies, Adam Driver has always been fan-casted as a young Severus Snape. Now that he has gained a few years since he first appeared as The Force Awakens’ primary antagonist, there’s a chance now for Driver to play the Potions professor in the upcoming Harry Potter series.

Adam Driver as Professor Snape in the new Harry Potter TV series? pic.twitter.com/3grRkkDxAB — Dreamcloud Studios (@dreamcloudstu) April 22, 2023

Like other established actors from the movies, Alan Rickman played Snape so well, thinking of another individual stepping into his shoes can be seen as blasphemy. For Driver, though, he has both the looks and the talent to make the role into his own. If ever he does get to play Snape, it’s going to be a big win for Potter fans as there are almost no choices to play the beloved character out other.

1. Kit Harington as Sirius Black

If Max and J.K. Rowling want to make their Harry Potter series stand out by the time Prisoner of Azkaban comes out, they must consider a name known to many to play the role of Sirius Black – Kit Harrington.

Is it just me, or could Kit Harrington have played a younger Sirius Black? What do y'all think? pic.twitter.com/0lFqdnuuCd — lynn (@accioxfirebolt) March 18, 2017

At this point, Harrington is now older than what he first looked like as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones. This maturity and experience will do well to serve him if he ever becomes Sirius Black. That, and nailing the look of Harry’s godfather, plus an innate angst, will also come in handy. All in all, there’s little chance of a loss here if the showrunners go ahead with Harrington for the role.

Although there isn’t word yet on who’s going to play who in the new Harry Potter series, the names above will surely draw the viewers in. Thanks to their popularity and talent, these individuals will definitely help the new adaptation succeed in no time at all.