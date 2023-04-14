David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, recently sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry with the announcement of a huge Harry Potter series on their streaming platform, Max. However, Zaslav’s tantalizing quote, “We’re free to do anything we want,” has left fans and industry insiders alike buzzing with speculation about what other properties might be in the pipeline.

During a recent interview, Zaslav hinted at the possibility of more exciting projects to come, stating, “Some areas we need to do with J.K., other areas we have full ability to go forward. This is a full deployment on Max of Harry Potter. We can still develop other properties.” While Zaslav did not divulge any specific details, his comments have sparked curiosity and anticipation among fans of HP.

While their statement was vague, what’s certain is that Warner Bros. Discovery wants more HP. Since he took control of the merged company, Zaslav has stressed multiple times his focus on franchises, with mining the Harry Potter IP identified as a top priority, according to Deadline.

The possibilities are endless, and fans are eagerly speculating what other properties may be on the horizon. From Fantastic Beasts, The Crimes of Grindewald, to the Cursed Child, there’s much to be done with the HP franchise. I, personally, among many others, would love the development of the Marauders, which wasn’t touched upon enough in the movies. The potential for innovative and exciting content is immense, and fans can’t wait to see what they have in store.

Zaslav’s recent tease about other properties after the huge Harry Potter series announcement has ignited excitement and speculation among fan and industry insiders alike.