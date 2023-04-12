Warner Bros. officially confirmed that we’ll be getting the first-ever Harry Potter television series for its newly-jointed streaming service, Max.

It’s almost surreal that a new series that will once again adapt the iconic Harry Potter books. This new series will be a decade-long series produced with “the same epic craft, love, and care this global franchise is known for,” according to Max’s official statement. Every season will adapt one book and they seem to be taking a similar approach to Disney+ with its Percy Jackson series. Granted, we did see the original film series cast of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson grow up throughout the films — which culminated its own 10-year cinematic journey.

On top of all that, J.K. Rowling will be involved with the project. In fact, she’s going to serve as an executive producer on the series. The fan reaction will surely be interesting given the never-ending controversies surrounding her.

“We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way,” said Casey Bloys, the Chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content. She added, “Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”

“Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being a part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series,” said J.K. Rowling in an official statement.

In addition to Rowling, Neil Blair and Ruth Kehley-Letts will also be executive producers on the series with David Heyman in talks to join them. Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television will join forces to produce the show in partnership with Max.

This decision to reboot the Harry Potter franchise will certainly be a divisive one for fans of both the books and films, but we’ll hopefully receive more updates regarding casting and a release date soon enough.