The Atlanta Hawks entered the 2023 NBA Draft with most of their players swirling in trade rumors. The whole roster was practically available in the market, so the NBA pundits had no idea who the Hawks will target at No. 15 in the draft. Some players like Jett Howard and Dereck Lively II were drafted higher than expected, so Atlanta had the rare chance of choosing a wing or guard who would drop to their lap.

The Hawks were able to select University of Michigan's Kobe Bufkin outside at the lottery at No. 15, which would be classified as a steal for some because Bufkin was projected to be in the Top 10 or at least in the lottery. Even if it seems like a position wherein they have a myriad of players already, it was smart for Atlanta to prioritize talent over need. Their roster will likely not be the same heading into 2023-24 season because they will be trying to unload players they are not willing to pay in the long term.

With that uncertainty for the franchise, let's discuss the draft first and elaborate on the decisions of the front office.

Round 1, No. 15 Overall: Kobe Bufkin, Michigan

The Hawks were the epitome of a mid-team during last season's run. They rarely had a long stretch of winning or losing during last season's run. As a middle-of-the-pack team, there are some holes that must be addressed and two major ones are perimeter defense and three-point shooting. With Kobe Bufkin's addition, he provides Atlanta a player off the bench who can create shots and convert tough shots as well.

The Hawks fanbase might be wondering why they would want another ball-dominant guard alongside Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. The answer is because they have been floating Murray on the rumor mill the past couple of weeks, so drafting Bufkin and having him as an insurance is not a bad choice after all, Moreover, De'Andre Hunter or John Collins might also be shipped out at some point in the offseason, so it will open up more minutes for the youngsters.

The key for Bufkin is to remain patient with his role on the team because he will not receive instant minutes compared to the other players in his class. His ability to finish in transition will be an incredible asset for coach Quin Snyder, along with his defensive prowess that can earn him substantial minutes in the latter part of the season.

Grade: A-

Round 2, No. 39 Overall: Mouhamed Gueye, Washington State

Atlanta got two second picks, one from a trade and one as their original selection. Mouhammed Gueye is a power forward who will likely not receive a ton of minutes in Atlanta right away. He will be playing behind Clint Capela, John Collins, and Onyeka Okongwu, so the likelihood of earning a second-unit role will be tough.

If one of the key cogs gets moved, Gueye must showcase his wares and prove why he deserves minutes. Simlar to Okongwu, he is an athletic forward who could outwork and outhustle his opponents. He can carve out his niche as an energy guy who plays 8-10 minutes off the bench.

Grade: C

Round 2, No. 46 Overall: Seth Lundy, Penn State

Seth Lundy was the 46th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and the Hawks likely chose him because he can provide instant outside shooting to their squad. He will be playing behind a ton of individuals, including first-round pick Kobe Bufkin, so he will need to carve out his role in Atlanta. His 40% shooting from long distance is a rare asset, and Lundy must build on that if he wants to have a long career in the NBA.

Grade: C+