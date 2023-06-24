The Dallas Mavericks apparently explored a number of possible trade scenarios with the Atlanta Hawks prior to the NBA Draft, including a potential deal for 25-year-old wing De'Andre Hunter.

While the Mavs like what Hunter brings to the table, however, there was one aspect that's a major deal-breaker for them: his $95 million deal with the Hawks.

To recall, Hunter signed a four-year, $95 million extension with the Hawks during the 2022 offseason. It kicks off in the upcoming 2023-24 campaign, with the young forward set to earn at least $20 million annually from the deal.

According to the latest updates, the Mavs “liked the player but not at that money,” Tim MacMahon of ESPN shared on The Hoop Collective podcast, via Sports Illustrated.

The Hawks' top brass has reportedly given a mandate for the team to avoid the luxury tax. With that said, it might be the reason why they are trying to get De'Andre Hunter's contract off their books.

It's unknown what the Hawks wanted in a trade for Hunter, but the Mavs surely made the right decision avoiding the deal. After all, in the draft, they were able to dump Davis Bertans' contract and even found other ways to improve the roster.

Aside from trading for center Richaun Holmes, the Mavs also took defensive-minded players in the NBA Draft in Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Both rookies are expected to help improve the Dallas defense tremendously, especially after the team struggled on that end following the Kyrie Irving trade last season.