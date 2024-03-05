Dylan Windler, a 2019 1st round pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers, recently signed to a two-way contract with the Atlanta Hawks, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
The 6-foot-7 forward started the season with a two-way contract with the New York Knicks. Windler was also on a two-way contract when he was waived by the Los Angeles Lakers on March 2.
Windler is expected to help the depleted Hawks, who are dealing with injuries to key players such as Trae Young, who is out for four weeks with a fifth finger torn ligament in his left hand; and Onyeka Okongwu, who sidelined for two weeks with a left big toe sprain/sesamoiditis.
Dylan Windler was the 27th pick of the Cavaliers in the 2019 NBA draft and has played 95 games in the NBA. He has career averages of 3.1 points and 2.1 rebounds with 41/33/80 shooting splits.
In his NBA G League career spanning 42 games, including 24 starts, Windler has recorded averages of 13.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 28.4 minutes of play with 46/38/68 splits.
Notably, while he was playing in the Westchester Knicks, on Jan. 5, 2024, against the Delaware Blue Coats, Windler set an NBA G League record by grabbing 33 rebounds while also tallying 23 points in 40 minutes.
Dylan Windler became the first Westchester Knick to achieve a 20-plus point and 30-plus rebound game. He's also only the second player in the history of the G League to achieve such stat line, only behind Angel Delgado who set the record with the Agua Caliente Clippers with 22 points and 31 rebounds in 2019.