The Atlanta Hawks have had a mixed start to the season and are currently 1-2 after losing 117-100 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Trae Young had another disappointing shooting night, going 5-12 from the field and returning with 15 points, 10 assists and four rebounds.

Post-game, he had a simple message for his haters, referencing the kind of criticism he continues to receive from figures such as Patrick Beverley and other social media users.

“I can't adjust my game. I can't play with this guy or this guy. I mean, it's very comical to me,” Young says. “It's very funny. There's so many things, man,” he said, per ESPN.

Young acknowledged extension uncertainty. He holds a $49 million player option next season and is eligible for a four-year, $229 million max, but claimed that he is not worried, instead revealing that his focus is on winning games.

“There's a lot of misconceptions of me. They'll get changed over time, and I truly believe that. And I feel like a lot of it will get changed this year. If we are healthy, I mean the world better be ready for what's coming,” he proclaimed.

Two weeks before camp, Patrick Beverley questioned Young’s leadership and said former teammates disliked playing with him; Young responded on his podcast, telling Beverley to “state your source” and saying he was never intimidated by “Patty Bev.”

Young said he is “willing to give up the ball,” provided teammates want it and can draw defensive attention, and he expects “a lot more catch-and-shoot shots.” Atlanta’s offseason positioned more help around Young, including additions of Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard.

The 27-year-old guard clearly believes not only in his own ability but also in the skillset of this new-look roster around him. The Hawks will now travel to the United Center to take on the Chicago Bulls, who are 2-0 thus far.