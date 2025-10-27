The Atlanta Hawks have started the season 1-2, and it's obvious that they're still trying to gel with the new pieces they've added. At the same time, they haven't been very healthy the past two games, and it's been to three starters on the team: Kristaps Porzingis, Jalen Johnson, and Zaccharie Risacher.

With a four-game road trip on the horizon, many are wondering if they will get the three back in the lineup as they're still on the injury report. Porzingis is dealing with flu-like symptoms, while Johnson and Risacher have right ankle sprains. Those three are big for what the Hawks are trying to accomplish this season, and having them on the court is key.

Chemistry is also important, and they showed in their season opener that they still need time to gel with each other. If the frontcourt can get back right and play during this road trip, it will go a long way toward what should be an exciting season for the Hawks.

Kristaps Porzingis, Jalen Johnson's injury status vs. Bulls

Porzingis and Johnson are questionable to play against the Bulls, as well as Risacher. All three players have been listed as questionable at some point in the past two games, but are ultimately ruled out near game time. For the time being, the Hawks have started Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Mouhamed Gueye, and Onyeka Okongwu in place of the three. They were able to win a game against the Chicago Bulls, but lost their last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Hawks have dealt with injuries to some of their key players over the past few years, specifically Johnson. Last season, he missed the second half of the season after suffering a shoulder injury, and his absence was felt despite the Hawks still being able to win enough games to compete in the Play-In Tournament.

The Hawks know that if Johnson can stay healthy, they have a good chance at being competitive this season. The same goes for Porzingis, who had battled with injuries the past few years, including an illness late last season, which has been revealed as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, known as POTS.

It will be a plus for the Hawks if they can get all of their players back sooner rather than later, so they can continue to build as the season goes on.