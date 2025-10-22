The Atlanta Hawks are about to start off their regular season, and it begins with a matchup against the Toronto Raptors. For the past few months, the Hawks have received a lot of praise for what they did over the offseason, bringing in players such as Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard to help improve the team.

They also have their core group returning from last season, and many are high on how they can continue to improve individually. Jalen Johnson is a key piece of that core group, and the Hawks were trending upward last season before he suffered a shoulder injury that knocked him out for the year.

Johnson is now back and healthy, but he wants to focus on the present instead of what the Hawks did last season.

“I don't want to look at last year anymore,” Johnson said to reporters. “I want to continue to focus on this season, but I think we're going in the right direction. We got a lot of guys who are bought in. Everybody is bought in, and everybody's focused on one common goal. I think if we just keep that mindset throughout the highs and lows of the season, I think everything will be okay.”

The Hawks do have high expectations surrounding them this season, and they have the talent on the team to reach that success.

Jalen Johnson ready for return

Before Johnson went down last season, the Hawks were a top-six team in the Eastern Conference and playing some good basketball. The young forward was a big reason for that success, as he carried the offensive load alongside Trae Young, while also being a solid defender on the other end of the floor.

There is one specific reason why Johnson is ready to get going when the season starts, and he may have had the game circled on his calendar.

“I'm excited to play again,” Johnson said. Toronto was the game I got hurt in last year, so that's a little extra motivation. We're all excited. We're ready to go.”

Johnson averaged 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in 36 games last season, and if he can get back to those stats, the Hawks should be in good shape. He'll have some more help this season, but it'll per imperative that he sets the tone for the Hawks and gets them going with his ability to push the ball, finish in transition, and make plays for his teammates.

If he plays well and the Hawks are near the top of the conference, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him as a potential All-Star this season.