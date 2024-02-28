The Atlanta Hawks are trying to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference play-in race. They have currently won five out of their last 10 games without a superstar in Trae Young. In their recent win over the Orlando Magic, players like Dejounte Murray and Jalen Johnson have stepped up to pick up the offensive load that they missed because of the injured volume scorer.
The Hawks still need Trae Young to make a deep run at the postseason. He has just undergone surgery which would need time to recover from. However, the star player did drop a big update on his social media for fans to see how well he has been dealing with the injury.
“Made it through .. 1st surgery & God Willing my last… don’t worry I’ll be ready when the time is right ! 1 Corinthians 15:10 But by the grace of God I am what I am, and his grace to me was not without effect. No, I worked harder than all of them—yet not I, but the grace of God that was with me,” the Hawks point guard wrote down.
Young suffered a tear in his radial collateral ligament on the fifth finger of his left hand. This unfortunate incident happened after the Hawks lost to the Toronto Raptors. Since then, he was projected to miss at least four weeks. Not to mention, he might also have some difficulty when it comes to handling the ball because of the discomfort due to the procedure.
Coach Quinn Snyder and the Hawks are holding the fort while their All-Star is away. They could still make a late-season run to notch a playoff spot once Young returns.
Hawks demolish the Magic
No Trae Young? No problem for the Hawks as they tried to bounce back from the loss to the Raptors. Unfortunately for the Magic, they were the team that was going to be beaten down. Dejounte Murray led the Hawks in scoring by knocking down 11 out of his 20 field goal attempts for 25 points. He also dished out 11 assists for a massive double-double. Murray was just a rebound away from making it a triple-double also.
Jalen Johnson was also a big name that Snyder trusted more. He played 39 minutes and put up 21 points for the Hawks. The forward also grabbed 10 rebounds straight out of the air and dropped seven dimes.