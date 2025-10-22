The Atlanta Hawks have continued to invest in their future, and they did so by signing Dyson Daniels to a four-year, $100 million extension before the start of the season. With the strides that Daniels made last season, it was a no-brainer for the Hawks to get a deal done with last season's Most Improved Player.

Head coach Quin Snyder has seen the growth in Daniels on the floor, but also on the court. As far as his character, Snyder shared some things that make Daniels unique in his own right.

“I think the competitor stands out when you see him play,” Snyder said. “The things that he does on the court, I think, demonstrate an unselfishness that is unique. He’s got a very even demeanor. But you can also see subtle ways that he supports his teammates.

“At the risk of being too effusive, there's a kindness that I think he conducts himself with, and that care about, about his teammates, and when you're around someone that's doing those things, that you know truly does put the group above themselves, that's pretty unique in today's world that we live in.”

Being a good human goes a long way, and it's satisfying to know that Daniels is one of those people. With that, it probably felt more gratifying for the Hawks to sign him long-term.

Dyson Daniels a part of Hawks' long-term future

Daniels is now a part of the long-term future of the Hawks as they continue to grow with the young core they have. Daniel was asked how it felt to be able to get a deal done with the team.

“It shows that they want me here, and that means a lot to me,” Daniels said. “I want to be here in the city, and I want to compete with this team, and, I'm excited for what this team has coming up and what we've got ahead of us. So just to be here, be a part of it, work on the chemistry of the team. Know that I belong. It feels great, and it's a weight off the shoulders.”

The Hawks showed that they wanted Daniels last offseason when they traded for him with the New Orleans Pelicans. He immediately came on the team and made an impact defensively, and finished the season in the race for Defensive Player of the Year. On offense, he continued to grow and make strides, which is a reason why he won Most Improved.

Coming into this season, the Hawks will want to continue to see his growth, which will make them a much more dangerous team.