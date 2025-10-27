The Atlanta Hawks have put together a team this season that could be one of the more competitive ones in the Eastern Conference. Trae Young will be the engine of the team, and he's shown over his career that he can lead a group, regardless of who's playing. Despite the narratives that may have been created about Young, players know what he brings to the table, including his newest teammate, Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Alexander-Walker has played with Anthony Edwards, and narratives have spun about him, too. He thinks Young and Edwards are similar when it comes to their demeanor, but he sees it in a positive light, unlike others.

“Ant has a very strong personality,” Alexander-Walker said via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. “Trae has a strong personality. It just comes out different. And so when guys are very self-confident and aware of who they are, to the untrained eye that could be arrogance. It could be cockiness.

“Trae has confidence. Ant, Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander], Luka [Doncic] has confidence. … But [Young] still wears a heavy burden of pressure. And he's had success through his pressure.”

Young has thrived in different situations since he started his career, and he probably wouldn't have succeeded without having that confidence.

Kristaps Porzingis compares Trae Young, Luka Doncic

Article Continues Below

Young is known as one of the best playmakers in the league, and he has the stats to back it up. He knows how to get his teammates good looks, and Kristaps Porzingis could thrive in his role with the Hawks. Porzingis has played with another great playmaker before in Luka Doncic, and he's using that experience as he plays alongside Young.

“The playmaking, they both have it at the highest of levels,” Porzingis said. “They do some similar stuff, honestly. Their builds are different. But they're both masterminds at reading the basket, anticipating what's going to happen, reading the game, anticipating what's going to happen.

“That experience [with Doncic in Dallas] is definitely going to help me. Playing with Luka and having those open conversations and open dialogue with Trae about what he likes, where he wants to get the ball, and how I can make his life easier.”

Young is bound to make everyone's life easier when they're on the floor with him, and he can also turn things up and get himself going.