Although it didn't really feel like it, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks were able to muster a winning 3-2 record on a recent homestand to push themselves back into Play-in position in the crowded Eastern Conference hierarchy. On Wednesday evening, it wasn't Young but rather backcourt running mate Dejounte Murray who was the hero in Atlanta's win over the Orlando Magic, as the former All-Star knocked down a game-winning shot at the buzzer to hold off Orlando.

Up next for the Hawks is a matchup on the road against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on Friday evening, and on Thursday afternoon, the team dropped an injury report on X that is sure to raise some eyebrows for fans, as Young is officially listed as questionable for the Heat contest due to an undisclosed illness.

Joining Young on the report are Mouhamed Gueye (right low back stress fracture), De’Andre Hunter (right knee inflammation), Vit Krejci (left shoulder subluxation), and Wesley Matthews (right calf strain), each of whom will miss the Miami game.

Up until a recent mini-slump, Trae Young had been playing arguably the best basketball of his entire career, combining his usual mind-numbing statistics with increased efficiency and a noticeable uptick in defensive effort. Unfortunately, that has coincided with mostly losing basketball for the Hawks, who now project to be sellers at the upcoming trade deadline as opposed to buyers.

The Hawks and Heat are slated to tip things off at 8:00 PM ET from Miami in a rematch of last year's Play-In game.