The Atlanta Hawks visit the Miami Heat as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Hawks are 17-23 this season, but they have won their last two games. However, they have lost their two games against the Heat this season. In those games, Trae Young is averaging 28.5 points per game to go along with 12.5 assists. Dejounte Murray has scored 47 total points in the two games, and he has averaged 6.5 rebounds with 5.5 assists. De'Andre Hunter is still out with his knee injury, but he has been ramping up his basketball activity. Nevertheless, Hunter remains out.

The Heat are 24-17, but their three-game win streak was just snapped by the Toronto Raptors. As mentioned, though, the Heat have played two very good games against the Hawks. In those two games, Bam Adebayo is averaging 22.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.0 steals. Duncan Robinson has played well against the Hawks while Tyler Herro's one game was a 30-point performance. Jamie Jaquez Jr is enjoying a solid rookie season, but he has been sidelined with a groin injury.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Heat Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +188

Miami Heat: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -225

Over: 232 (-110)

Under: 232 (-110)

How to Watch Hawks vs. Heat

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Sun

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread/Win

Atlanta is usually a better offensive team, but their last two games have been won on the defensive side of the floor. Atlanta has allowed 101.5 points per game in their last two games. That is the type of defense Atlanta needs to continue to play if they want to get to playoff form. If Atlanta can keep the Heat to a lower score, they will be able to win this game on the road.

Atlanta is normally a high-scoring team. They average the fourth-most points per game in the NBA at 121.0. Atlanta makes the sixth-most field goals per game, and seventh-most threes. They do not have an easy task against the Heat's defense, but if Atlanta gets hot, they are a dangerous team.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread/Win

Miami is one of the better defensive teams in the NBA. They allow the third-fewest points in the NBA at 110.9 points per game. The Heat love to slow down the pace of play, and they will have to do so in this game. Miami has been able to play great defense against the Hawks this season, as well. If Miami plays well defensively, they will win this game.

The Heat have held the Hawks to 113 points and 109 points this season. When Miami allows less than 115 points, they have a record of 21-8. The Heat do this often, and it could easily happen again in this game. If the Heat can hold the Hawks down the way they have been this season, they will win this game.

Final Hawks-Heat Prediction & Pick

Atlanta has been underperforming this season. The Heat have been able to handle the Hawks with ease it seems. For this reason, I am going to take the Heat to win this game straight up.

Final Hawks-Heat Prediction & Pick: Heat ML (-225)