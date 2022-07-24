Hawks GM speaks out on doubt surrounding Trae Young-Dejounte Murray fit

There’s no question that the Atlanta Hawks just got better after bringing in All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray to the team. However, there have also been more than a few questions surrounding his potential fit alongside cornerstone star Trae Young.

Hawks general manager Landry Fields has spoken out about how the team intends to maximize the partnership between these two ball-heavy floor generals. According to Fields, he’s more than confident that head coach Nate McMillan will find a way to make things work (via Mark Medina of NBA.com):

“That’s something we didn’t have last year. So, coach Nate [McMillan] and his staff are going to be creative to make that work. We bet on the character makeup of Trae and Dejounte. Both of those guys want to win, and will do what it takes to win. They need that because their roles will be a lot different than they were last year, from both respective teams. As long as they’re able to do what it takes, Coach [McMillan] then comes in and is able to get creative with how they’ll operate. From a front-office standpoint, we’ll determine if we need to inject more here, here or here. Hopefully, all three of those are working at the same time.

Fields also talked up what Murray brings to the table on the defensive end. We all know how explosive the 25-year-old can be on offense, but according to the high-ranking Hawks executive, he’s taken notice of how Dejounte has “expanded his game” to become a “good defensive player.”

At the end of the day, the Hawks are now the proud owners of one of the most prolific backcourts in the NBA. They’re expected to be a real problem in the Eastern Conference next season, and as Fields put it, so long as both Young and Murray step up to the plate, the sky is the limit for this team in 2022-23 and beyond.