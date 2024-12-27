The Atlanta Hawks have been one of the most enigmatic teams in the league this season; they have shown that they can beat any team on any given night, as evidenced by the fact that they're the only team to have beaten the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics this season, but they have also shown that they can lose to the worst team in the association in the Washington Wizards. And on Thursday night, it looked as though the Hawks were once again going to fall to a middling team in the Chicago Bulls.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Hawks found themselves down by 17 points to the Bulls, 108-91 — requiring a herculean effort for them to come back from such a deficit. And a herculean effort was exactly what they got. Buoyed by Trae Young and Jalen Johnson, the Hawks outscored the Bulls 50-25 in the final frame to turn the game on its head and claim a 141-133 victory.

Just to put in perspective how incredible this was of a comeback, the Bulls were still leading by 17 with 6:20 remaining in the fourth quarter, and the Hawks proceeded to outscore them 34-9 during that span.

It is definitely damning for the Bulls that they did not call a timeout to try and stop the bleeding with the game getting away from their control. The Hawks can catch fire on any given time, and considering the Bulls' putrid defense (they are in the bottom six in defensive rating), it was always a possibility for Atlanta to mount a furious comeback, which they did.

It's a testament as well to the Hawks' defense that they clamped up and held the Bulls' offense in check when it mattered the most on a night where Zach LaVine, Jevon Carter, and Coby White were breathing fire from beyond the arc.

Trae Young and Jalen Johnson lead Hawks to victory lane

Trae Young might be in the middle of his lowest-scoring season since his rookie campaign, but he can still turn on scoring mode with the best of them. During the Hawks' epic post-Christmas day comeback, Young scored 16 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, giving them their 16th win of the season in 31 tries.

Meanwhile, Jalen Johnson went off for a career-high 30 points on a sterling 11-16 shooting from the field. Johnson has been the glue tying together the entire Hawks team, and he's showing why he is one of the favorites to win the Most Improved Player award.