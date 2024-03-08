Although Trae Young has continued to play at an elite level, the Atlanta Hawks as a whole have fallen off of a cliff since their magical run to the Eastern Conference Finals back in 2021. That season, Young led an underdog Atlanta squad past the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers and then came up just short against the Milwaukee Bucks, due in large part to an injury the star guard sustained in Game 3 of that series.
Perhaps the most notable series of that run was against the Knicks, and it seems that New York fans are still having nightmares about the damage Young did on their team, including celebrity fan and actor Ben Stiller, who recently took to the “Roommates Show” podcast with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart to recall some not-so-pleasant memories of the series.
“Trae Young really triggered something with Knicks fans,” said Stiller, per Joe Schmidt on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “That was painful… in the lens of the Knicks and the playoffs, Trae doing his thing, he really incited the fans, and he seemed to enjoy it.”
Indeed, Knicks fans can still be heard shouting the Hawks star's name in an expletive-laced fashion regularly at Madison Square Garden, even at non-basketball related events. For his part, Young had put together arguably the best season of his career up to this point in 2023-24 before a finger injury forced him out of the lineup until the tail-end of the regular season, at the earliest.