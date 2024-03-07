Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young voiced his eagerness to take on Caitlin Clark in a 3-point contest during his recent chat with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks.
At this year's All-Star Weekend in Indiana, fans witnessed Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu catch fire in the historic, inaugural NBA versus WNBA 3-Point Challenge.
Young has always been a Clark fan, and he expressed and showed interest in a 3-Point faceoff with the Iowa women's basketball star ala Curry and Ionescu.
“Of course I would. I've gotten to talk to her too throughout college years. We're the only two people that ever led college and points and assists like that's a crazy stat,” Young shared.
“I mean I would. I'd have to definitely practice a lot more than I have for these previous three-point competitions but I'd be ready for sure yeah I’d do it.”
Ice Trae has consistently supported Clark on social media, praising her shooting range and playing style, which resonates with Young's own approach to the game.
Trae Young extended his congratulations to Caitlin Clark, who recently etched her name in NCAA history during the Iowa Hawkeyes' matchup against the Michigan Wolverines. Clark secured her place as the all-time leading scorer in women's college basketball. The Iowa superstar made history with a long bomb near the logo by surpassing the previous record of 3,527 points set by former Washington guard Kelsey Plum.
Clark has also since surpassed Pete Maravich for the NCAA all-time scoring record in both men's and women's.
The Hawks' star guard is currently recuperating from surgery to mend a tear in the radial collateral ligament (RCL) of his left hand's fifth finger. Young has enjoyed a stellar season, earning his third All-Star selection. Prior to his injury, Young averaged 26.4 points and a career-best 10.8 assists per game across 51 appearances, with shooting splits of 42.6/37.1/85.6.