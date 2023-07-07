Dejounte Murray should not have to worry about hearing his name in trade rumors again any time soon. A four-year, $120 million contract extension should ensure he remains a core ember of the Atlanta Hawks for the foreseeable future. Of course the young guard is thrilled about the news, but he is also extremely grateful to keep calling Atlanta his home.

“Atlanta, Been Locked In From The Moment Y’all Accepted Me,” he tweeted a couple hours after the deal was reported. “LOYALTY OVER EVERYTHING. Let’s Gooooooooooooooo!!!!!!”



ATLANTA #DM5🖤 Been Locked In From The Moment Y’all Accepted Me….. 💯 LOYALTY OVER EVERYTHING 🖤 Let’s Gooooooooooooooo!!!!!! #TrueToATLANTA pic.twitter.com/Bwuwc99kWr — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) July 7, 2023

Fans were ecstatic when the Hawks traded for Murray last summer. Not just because the move was a clear message that the organization was fully committed to building a championship contender but also because of the craftiness and defensive grit the 26-year-old showcased with the San Antonio Spurs. He quietly and unexpectedly developed into an All-Star.

Although Atlanta was ions away from the NBA Finals picture last season, Murray held up his end of the bargain. He averaged more than 20 points and still recorded 6 assists per game despite playing alongside the leader in total assists Trae Young. The Washington alum picked his spots well on offense but did take a step back on defense. The Hawks as a whole were lost on that end of the floor, though. If head coach Quin Snyder could implement a more effective game plan, Murray should return to his dependable self.

This love affair between Dejounte Murray and the city of Atlanta should only grow stronger, especially as the team chemistry continues to build. Last season was befuddling, to say the least. The Hawks could never surpass mediocrity and were forced to make their way through the NBA Play-In Tournament. Frustration and tension were unfortunate themes of the 2022-23 campaign. Murray himself lost his head when he bumped a referee in the NBA Playoffs.

All of the negativity that latched onto the organization will hopefully be displaced by optimism and hope. Better days should be ahead for the Hawks. This extension, at the very least, should bring needed stability.