Guard Dejounte Murray is seemingly going to be a part of the Atlanta Hawks' long-term plan, as the two sides have agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Earlier in the offseason, there were reports that almost everyone on the roster could be on the trade block, including the former All-Star. A long-term deal could still mean Murray ends up on the move eventually, as it makes him more trade friendly. However, given the investment Atlanta has made both by acquiring him from the San Antonio Spurs last offseason and via this extension, fans should assume the 26-year-old factors heavily into the franchise's future.

Murray gets the veteran maximum contract and will continue to be paired alongside point guard Trae Young. The highly-anticipated backcourt did not yield the kind of team results many were hoping in their first season together, but they each put up big numbers and played over 70 games. Their chemistry will ideally grow going forward under head coach Quin Snyder.

The Hawks dealt annual trade candidate John Collins to the Utah Jazz days before NBA free agency started. Clearly, this current regime comprised of Snyder and general manager Landry Fields, which enters its first offseason as a full unit, has a big vision in mind. A couple of unremarkable seasons in a row portends some more tweaks.

That being said, Dejounte Murray can still be instrumental to Atlanta becoming a legitimate force in the East. The team is only two years removed from a stunning conference finals run, so locking up a talent who averaged 20.5 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game while also playing stalwart defense, sounds like a reasonable way to work towards those high standards.