Should Trae Young have made the 2024 NBA All-Star Game roster?

The Atlanta Hawks are battling an intense 2023-24 midseason stretch. The Hawks are 20-27 and have been endlessly named in rumors ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Moreover, Trae Young was snubbed from the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. Thus, Hawks fans are in an uproar.

Trae Young's absence from the 2024 NBA All-Star game is driving Hawks fans crazy

The Eastern Conference All-Star reserves race was closer than ever. In the end, guards Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey, and Donovan Mitchell earned spots over Young. The 25-year-old averages 27.0 points (10th in the NBA), and 10.9 assists (2nd) per game; however he was left out of the 2024 competition.

Now, fans on X are erupting:

Trae Young last season:

26.2 PPG & 10.2 APG (No All-Star) Trae Young this season:

27.0 PPG & 10.9 APG (No All-Star) pic.twitter.com/Bz9Vd1tPfg — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 2, 2024

Trae was 2nd in FAN VOTING and is averaging 27&10 for the season. Never once in the history of the NBA has that happened for a player and not be named an All Star…… until tonight. pic.twitter.com/zokPsVlQwK — 🏀Hawks Fan TV (@HawksFanTV) February 2, 2024

As seen above, Young was also snubbed from the 2023 NBA All-Star game. It seems his absence from the marquee event is becoming an annual affair. There is an explanation though. The young point guard has tremendous on-the-court success. Yet, it has not resulted in wins.

The Hawks sit below the .500 mark and are 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. Other players likely made the All-Star game due to their team's better records.

Nevertheless, the team has the potential to be a force in the East. Atlanta got close to an NBA Finals showing in 2021, but they fell short against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Still, the Hawks have failed to get out of the first round since their impressive 2021 showing.

Trae Young must keep working hard to help his team snap out of their midseason slump. All in all, it will be interesting to see what Atlanta looks like after the NBA trade deadline.