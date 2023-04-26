A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Trae Young just showed how ice-cold he can get in Game 5 of the Atlanta Hawks‘ NBA Playoffs first-round series against the Boston Celtics. Apart from dropping a game-high 38 points, Trae also sunk an epic game-winning triple to lead the Hawks to a very impressive 119-117 victory over Jayson Tatum and Co.

At one point in the game, the Celtics home crowd did all they could to disrupt Young’s scorching hot performance. Late in the fourth quarter, as the Hawks star took his first attempts from the free-throw line on the evening, the Boston faithful decided to rain down the all too familiar “F**k Trae Young” chants:

“F*ck Trae Young” chants are raining down in the Boston Garden from Celtics fans 😬 pic.twitter.com/q6WrEUYu9R — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 26, 2023

This isn’t Young’s first rodeo, and he was clearly unfazed by the savage jeering. He ended up draining all three of his free throws (one of them was from a technical foul), which gave the Hawks a one-point lead with less than two minutes remaining.

The game went back and forth before Young ended up with the rock in the dying seconds. In true Trae Young fashion, the Hawks star closed out the game with a long-distance triple. You just know he was going to bust out his ice-cold celebration after that clutch shot:

TRAE YOUNG CLUTCH 3-POINTER 😱 Trae gives the Hawks the lead with 1.8 seconds remaining ❄️ pic.twitter.com/49fIO4WP8E — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 26, 2023

On this particular occasion, the Celtics fans’ savagery had no effect on Trae Young. In fact, you might even argue that it fueled him even more.

All of a sudden, the Hawks have a way back into this series with Game 6 shifting back to Atlanta. They’re still down 3-2, but there’s no denying that momentum is on their side.