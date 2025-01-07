Dyson Daniels has taken “three-and-D” to a new level in 2024-2025. As he continues to thrive next to Trae Young with the Atlanta Hawks, Daniels' defense and shooting numbers are on track to set a new NBA record.

Through his first 32 games of the season, Daniels has quickly become one of the elite defenders in the league, leading the NBA with 3.2 steals per game. He has also developed into a serviceable outside threat, averaging 1.2 three-pointers per game. If those numbers hold up by the end of the year, Daniels will become the first player to average 3+ steals and 1+ three-pointer per game, per StatMuse.

Daniels' 3.2 steals per game soar over all other players in the league. Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is second with 2.1 steals per game, over one full takeaway fewer. Daniels' 101 total steals through 32 games are 31 more than Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is second with 70.

While he is highly touted as a defender, Daniels has also grown into a respectable scorer. The third-year guard is averaging 12.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He has started every game he has played this year.

Daniels initially landed with the Hawks as a part of the trade that sent Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans drafted him with the No. 8 overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft but did not pan out through two years with the team. Daniels has since referred to New Orleans as a “cursed” franchise while expressing gratitude for Atlanta.

Hawks' Dyson Daniels making All-Defense case

Hawks fans originally spat at the return the team received for Murray but Daniels has arguably become the second-most valuable player on the roster. Despite being just the fourth-leading scorer, Daniels' elite defense makes him the perfect piece the organization has been looking for to offset Young's liabilities on that end.

Defensive players never become household names, but Daniels has morphed into a uniquely popular figure on social media due to his quick hands. Fans are enamored with his jaw-dropping steal numbers, which make it seem as if he is playing NBA 2K25 in rookie mode.

In turn, fans have clamored for the 21-year-old to land on the first-team All-Defense by the year's end. A small number of supporters have also pushed for Daniels' Defensive Player of the Year case, though that award appears to be firmly in Victor Wembanyama's grasp. Wembanyama currently leads the league with 4.0 blocks per game.