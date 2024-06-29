The Atlanta Hawks had the first overall pick in Wednesday's 2024 NBA Draft, opting to select French standout Zaccharie Risacher. Just two days later, the organization signaled the start of a potential rebuild, shockingly trading Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for Larry Nance Jr, Dyson Daniels, and a pair of future first-round selections.

Remember, it was only two years ago when the Hawks pulled off a blockbuster deal to bring Murray to town, pairing him up with franchise star Trae Young to hopefully give them one of the most electric backcourts in the Association.

Unfortunately, it didn't work out. Atlanta lost in the first round last season to the Boston Celtics while failing to make the playoffs at all in 2023-24. But was moving Murray the right move? It's debatable.

By the looks of it, most Hawks fans weren't too happy with the trade.

This X user appears to think the Hawks should've traded Trae instead:



While there were flashes of brilliance during the Dejounte-Trae era, it became clear that Atlanta wasn't going to seriously contend with both. Perhaps trading Murray isn't the worst idea, but the Hawks truly didn't get much in return for a player who puts up 20-6-6 per night.

Nance Jr is more of a defensive player than anything else. Daniels has failed to live up to expectations and saw his minutes diminish during his time in New Orleans. Sure, getting a first-round pick in 2025 and 2027 is wonderful, but you have to wonder if the Hawks could've negotiated to get more from the Pelicans. Murray was a valuable player.

Given the lack of picks over the next few years, it's unknown if Atlanta will go into a full-fledged rebuild. For what it's worth, Young has seen his numbers dip across the last two seasons and he's a terrible defender. That hasn't changed since the former Oklahoma standout stepped into the league.

If the Hawks did decide to also trade Trae, there's no question they'd get an absolute haul in return for the 25-year-old, who is one of the better offensive players in the NBA. If that did happen, Atlanta could build around Risacher, an intriguing talent in his own right. There's a reason he was the first pick in the draft. When I say a haul, we're talking two or three players and likely numerous picks as well. Young is a star.

Atlanta has enjoyed little success with Trae as the franchise centerpiece. Maybe shipping off Murray is the beginning of the end for the Hawks as we've known them over the last five years. Only time will tell.

As for the Pelicans, well, they have a new guard who should fit seamlessly with Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, and Brandon Ingram, if he stays put. Murray will make them much better on both ends of the court. Remember, he's one of the better defenders around. Pels fans have no reason but to be happy about this deal.