The Atlanta Hawks (9-11) aim to extend their winning streak to three games as they face the Charlotte Hornets (6-13) on Saturday night. Trae Young drives the team’s recent improvement, remaining the focal point of Atlanta’s offense despite managing right Achilles tendinitis. Listed as probable for the matchup, Young continues to deliver standout performances without being deterred.

In the Hawks’ recent NBA Cup victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Young once again showcased his resilience and elite playmaking. He tallied 21 points and 11 assists in the win, spearheading Atlanta’s effort against a Cavaliers team that began the season with a dominant 15-0 record. His ability to orchestrate the offense under pressure has been critical for the Hawks, particularly during their back-to-back wins against Cleveland.

This season, Young continues to lead the league in assists, averaging an impressive 12.4 per game, while also contributing 21.7 points per contest. His knack for creating scoring opportunities has kept the Hawks competitive in games where they’ve faced significant challenges. Young’s leadership and ability to play through injury have set the tone for the team as they strive to improve their standing in the Eastern Conference.

Trae Young's injury status vs. Hornets

While Young is likely to play, his designation as probable highlights the persistent nature of his Achilles issue. The Hawks have managed his workload carefully, ensuring his availability for crucial games. Young’s ability to play effectively despite the injury remains a positive sign for Atlanta as they aim to build momentum.

Bogdan Bogdanovic also appears on the injury report as questionable with a right hamstring injury. His absence has impacted the Hawks throughout the season, and the team will likely determine his availability for Saturday’s game closer to tip-off.

The Hawks’ success against the Hornets will once again hinge on Young’s contributions. Charlotte, sitting at 6-13, has struggled defensively, providing an opportunity for Young to exploit mismatches and keep the Hawks’ offense running smoothly. Atlanta will rely heavily on his ability to lead by example as they seek to climb back toward .500 on the season.

Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. ET, with Young aiming to deliver another impactful performance as the Hawks continue to push for consistency.