The Atlanta Hawks will be playing their last NBA Cup game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but their star player is dealing with an injury. Trae Young has been listed on the injury report with right Achilles tendinitis, which is something that he's been playing through this season.

Despite the injury, Young is still finding ways to make an impact on the game, and in their last matchup against the Cavaliers, he dished out a career-high 22 assists and led the Hawks to a win.

The Hawks will be looking for him to have the same impact on their second matchup against the Cavaliers, as a win in this game will give them a good chance of advancing to the next stage of the NBA Cup, the only thing is will Young be healthy to play?

Trae Young's injury status vs. Cavaliers

Trae Young is probable to play against the Cavaliers, which should be a sigh of relief for the Hawks as they try to advance in the NBA Cup. Right Achilles tendinitis is something that Young has been playing with this season, and he actually missed a game with the injury. The league ended up fining the Hawks $100,000, saying that Young could have played in the game.

After their NBA Cup game against the Washington Wizards, Young spoke about the injury.

“It has been like a random thing throughout the season. It just started feeling a little bit more uncomfortable before the last game,” Young said. “Sometimes you've got to stop me from myself sometimes. So I kind of got some advice that I should sit, and the basketball gods were with us and we went out there and won. The team played great.

“It was just more of a precaution thing, and, yeah, sometimes I'm going to have to play through it.”

Young hadn't looked like his regular self in some of the Hawks' previous games. His explosiveness didn't seem to be there, and he was looking to be more of a passer than a scorer. There's nothing wrong with that, but the Hawks are at their best when Young is attacking and making it hard on the defense.

Hopefully, this is an injury that can go away as the season progresses because the Hawks will need Young this season if they want to stay competitive in the Eastern Conference. Luckily, Young is able to play through injury, which is a good sign.