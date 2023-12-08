Trae Young is on the Atlanta Hawks' injury report ahead of Friday's matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Atlanta Hawks have lost four of their last five games and are 9-11 on the season. Star point guard Trae Young is looking to get his team back on track with a win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday evening, but there is some concern surrounding his availability. Young popped up on the Hawks' initial injury report on Thursday and as of Friday morning, his status remains uncertain due to an unspecified illness. Without their leading scorer and facilitator, the Hawks are going to find themselves in trouble. This is why Young's availability will have a direct impact on the outcome of this game. The Hawks' injury report has left us with the question of: Is Trae Young playing tonight vs. the Sixers?

Trae Young's injury status vs. Sixers

The Hawks have struggled as of late and have been unable to find their footing. This organization basically had a .500 record all of last season and so far this season, Atlanta is following in their own footsteps. Trae Young and the Hawks desperately need a win against one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference like the Sixers, but Young has been ruled out for this game.

Originally listed as questionable to play against Philadelphia due to an illness, the Hawks have since ruled their star guard out. The Hawks initially added Young to the injury report on Thursday with this designation.

In a total of 19 games this season, Young has been sensational. On the season, he's averaging 27.2 points and 10.6 assists per game while shooting 35.2 percent from three-point range. While Young did get off to a slow start this season, he has since turned things around, recording at least 30 points in four of his last five games. He has also made at least five triples in five of his last eight games.

With Young being forced to miss Friday's game against the Sixers, Dejounte Murray will assume full control of the backcourt. Murray, who was named an All-Star during the 2021-22 season, is coming off of a game in which he fell one assist short of his first triple-double of the season. Bogdan Bogdanovic and De'Andre Hunter will also see their offensive loads increase with Young being ruled out.

Aside from Young being unavailable, the Hawks are also without starting forward Jalen Johnson, who suffered a left wrist fracture and will miss the next several weeks.

So, when it comes to the question of if Trae Young is playing tonight vs. the Sixers, the answer is clearly no. Young's next chance to play will come on Monday, Dec. 11 against the Denver Nuggets.