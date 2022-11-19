Published November 19, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

John Collins’ name has once again popped up on the trade radar after reports emerged about the Atlanta Hawks’ willingness to part ways with the 25-year-old big man. The Phoenix Suns emerged as one of the frontrunners to land Collins, but as it turns out, the Utah Jazz might stand in the way of Collins’ potential move to Phoenix.

NBA guru Shams Charania actually poured some cold water on the Suns’ supposed interest in Collins. According to the renowned NBA insider, it’s actually the Jazz that might be more willing to strike a deal with the Hawks:

“The Suns appear less inclined to take on John Collins because he’s in the second season of a five-year, $125 million contract,” Shams said. “The Utah Jazz are another team, I’m told, that has made an inquiry and has shown interest in recent weeks and months.”

As Shams said, it’s no longer a surprise that John Collins has once again been dragged to trade rumors. It just feels like this man has been perpetually placed on the trade block by the Hawks despite the fact that he recently signed an extension with the team.

The Jazz are one of the biggest surprises of the season, and it looks like they’re serious about trying to see how far their team can go this year. The addition of John Collins should shore up their front court, thereby giving them a better chance to compete in the West. Collins is also just 25, so he should still fall in nicely with Utah’s timeline.

John Collins isn’t exactly having his best season right now. In 12 games played, the 6-foot-9 power forward is averaging 12.6 points on 49.3 percent shooting, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 31.6 minutes per game.