Atlanta Hawks small forward Jalen Johnson has been putting in work this offseason. Johnson has spent time training with NBA legend LeBron James, and the Hawks forward recently recounted his experience and what he learned from the King.

“Before the workout, seeing how he goes about his business,” Johnson said, per the AJC. “Just once he gets the gym, he’s locked in, laser-focused, does his routine and then, as far as drill-wise, (he’s) the best on the court. Everything’s precise. Everything’s the right way. Even if he messes up, he messes up and makes a shot, he’s still coming back and doing it the right way.”

Jalen Johnson could learn a lot from arguably the best player to ever pick up a basketball. At 6'8″ and 220 pounds, Johnson already had an NBA-ready body by the time the Hawks drafted him in 2021.

After playing sparingly during his rookie season, Johnson entered the Hawks rotation in 2022-23, especially after head coach Quin Snyder took over midway through the season. Johnson possesses many intriguing intangibles, including his size and athleticism, as well as an impressive court vision and the ability to ignite fast breaks by himself.

The area where Johnson's game could improve the most is his outside jumper. LeBron James may not be the best NBA player to turn to in terms of a shooting coach, but he could certainly teach the young gun a thing or two about maximizing the skills he already has.

Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks will begin their regular season on October 25 against the Charlotte Hornets.