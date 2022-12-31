By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan addressed the rumors circulating online that he has “strongly considered” resigning from his job, noting that he remains committed to coaching the team.

McMillan did not directly deny the rumors, but he emphasized that he has never spoken to Shams Caharania of The Athletic before. The Hawks tactician added that as he has done in previous seasons, he will take the time to assess himself and whether he still has that “flame” to coach at the end of the campaign. But that doesn’t mean he’ll be resigning or retiring immediately as what the rumors suggest.

This basically refutes the reports that the 58-year-old coach considered resigning, though his future with the team beyond this season remains a bit uncertain.

"I'm here to coach this team." Nate McMillan addresses the media ahead of tonight's Hawks-Lakers game 🔊@ChevyDealers | #GeorgiaDrivesChevypic.twitter.com/mFVYrNmkhG — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) December 30, 2022

For what it’s worth, while Nate McMillan did not directly address the rumor, Hawks CEO Steve Koonin took a different approach and vehemently denied it. Koonin called Charania’s McMillan report “trash journalism” that is just “made-up stuff.”

“I am literally calling Shams out. It is just hack journalism. Hack,” Koonin said.

By the looks of it, there won’t be a resignation or any kind within the Hawks this 2022-23. While the team is struggling and McMillan has a rumored disconnect with superstar Trae Young, it appears the team is trying to resolve all those issues as they look to get back in contention in the Eastern Conference.

Atlanta is 17-18 on the season through 35 games. They have lost their last two games heading to Friday’s contest with the Los Angeles Lakers and have won just four of their last 10.