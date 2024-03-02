The Atlanta Hawks fell 114-102 to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday in a game that was more notable for what happened during a timeout than on the court.
Hawks star Dejounte Murray sat on the bench during a timeout, and NBA official Tony Brothers followed him to his spot to speak with him. When Murray didn't engage, Brothers gave him a technical foul:
Naturally, NBA fans are stunned at the call against the Hawks' wing.
UNO – “Tony Brothers really gave Dejounte Murray a tech for not listening to him? Thats insane”
Lauren L. Williams – “Technical foul on Dejounte Murray. Wesley Matthews and Trae Young were having an animated discussion with Tony Brothers during the timeout.”
Yuriy – “Again, Tony Brothers is the worst ref in the NBA, next to Scott Foster smh. He has no business being a ref in the league. #Hawks”
Andy thinks it was unfair for the Hawks star to get the tech – “Unless Murray said something crazy the cameras didn’t catch here, there’s no way this should even be an option for an official.”
Dee – “LMAO a tech cus he didn’t wanna talk to the ref is crazy. the power abuse is wild.”
Angel – “Refs give out Techs when a player is arguing with them but now they wanna give out a Tech when the player isn’t even arguing with them??? They emotional asf”
Uptown Sports Guy – “I was told the refs don’t have to speak to the players and just the coaches This is out of line”
In 30 minutes of action for the Hawks, Murray scored 20 points, six rebounds, and 11 assists.