The Atlanta Hawks have been swarmed with trade rumors at the midpoint of the 2023-24 season. However, the team has elected to keep the bulk of its squad together. Namely, the Hawks are keeping star guard Dejounte Murray on the roster past the NBA trade deadline, Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Atlanta will continue to rely on Murray to regain competitiveness

The Hawks were heavily linked with the Los Angeles Lakers in the weeks leading up to the Feb. 8th deadline. Analysts expected Atlanta to engage the Lakers in a deal that would land Murray in LA in exchange for D'Angelo Russell among other assets. Yet, the Hawks kept their composure in crunch time.

Atlanta wanted to ensure they received at least two first-round picks in trade offers in addition to a possible high-caliber player. The Hawks likely could not find a deal that would suit their tastes. Nevertheless, their decision to stick with Murray is a smart, low-risk move for them to remain competitive. They can always shop for more offers during the offseason.

*More details to follow.

