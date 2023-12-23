Jalen Johnson could be big boost for 12-16 Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have been playing better since going on a five-game losing streak to start the month of December but are still unequivocally one of the season's biggest disappointments to this point. They are 12-16 and reside in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. Difficult decisions will have to be made if there is not significant improvement by the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

Atlanta is going to need some help to avoid this dilemma. Fortunately, it appears reinforcements are on the way. “There’s optimism Atlanta Hawks F Jalen Johnson (left wrist) can return as soon as Tuesday vs. the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN,” Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday.



Fans could soon realize just how important the first-round pick out of Duke is to this team. Johnson showed flashes of promise last year after having his 2021-22 rookie campaign ravaged by injuries and really took off to begin this season. He is averaging 14.1 points on 59.4 percent shooting with 7.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block in 15 games. He has been out since Nov. 25 with a wrist injury.

Simply put, the Hawks could immediately use the versatility the 22-year-old forward provides. There are lingering concerns about the on-court compatibility of backcourt mates Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, despite the fact that the offense scores the third-most points per game in the NBA. A lofty investment has been made into both players, so there is incredible pressure on head coach Quin Snyder to make everything fit into place.

Perhaps Jalen Johnson is the missing puzzle piece. The organization and fans desperately hope so, anyways.