Zaccharie Risacher was selected as a Rising Star earlier today and will represent the Atlanta Hawks during the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend. Risacher has had a rookie season filled with ups and downs, but the future looks bright for his career. Before their game against the Houston Rockets, head coach Quin Snyder shared his thoughts on Risacher being a Rising Star.

“It’s affirming,” Snyder said. “Anytime one of your players is recognized in that way, you’re excited for them. The most unique thing about Zacch is he just continues to compete. A game like this is a recognition of that level of perseverance that you need to continue to improve in your career, especially when you’re 19.”

Competing is exactly what Risacher has done, and it's what has led him to be a starter in his rookie season. His numbers might not pop out, but his process on both sides of the ball has been encouraging. Throughout the year, Snyder and Hawks players have talked about Risacher and his continued growth.

“Anytime a rookie in this league, particularly a 19-year-old, there’s going to be ebs and flows, there’s going to be adversity,” Snyder said earlier this season. “I think he’s been tough-minded in how he handles that. One of the things that he’s done is kept shooting. Through that, we’ve talked about when he does drive the ball, his ability to pass, not necessarily have to create for himself, but create for other people. Shooting the ball allows him to do that.”

Zaccharie Risacher representing Hawks during All-Star Weekend

Zaccharie Risacher got drafted to the Hawks in a situation that's not very familiar with No. 1 picks. He came to a team that was pretty much established, which means expectations of him being a star weren't high. Nonetheless, he's still been given advice from players on the team such as Trae Young.

“I give him advice on some of the things that were given to me,” Young said. “If they weren’t given to me, I would’ve liked these things to be given to me. I want him to feel as less pressure as possible. When you go out there relaxed, and you go out there and feel confident in your game and play free, that’s when you perform at your best.

“Him being the No. 1 pick, that’s a lot of pressure in itself. As one of the leaders on the team I just want him to relieve as much stress and not put as much pressure on him. He’s 19; just let him go out there and play free and be himself, and that’ll ultimately make him his best version.”

As the season continues, the hope is that Risacher will show growth in many more ways and the Hawks put him in more positions to succeed,