Zaccharie Risacher is still adjusting as he goes through his rookie season in the NBA, and he has the right support system around him to succeed. Early in the season, Risacher has gone through what any normal rookie goes through – tough shooting nights, defensive laps, and other things, but luckily he has a coach who understands that those things will happen.

“Anytime a rookie in this league, particularly a 19-year-old, there’s going to be ebs and flows, there’s going to be adversity,” head coach Quin Snyder said before their game against the New York Knicks. “I think he’s been tough-minded in how he handles that. One of the things that he’s done is kept shooting. Through that, we’ve talked about when he does drive the ball, his ability to pass, not necessarily have to create for himself, but create for other people. Shooting the ball allows him to do that.”

Not only has Risacher's process on offense been well, but he's also been playing solid on defense.

“He’s had some pretty tough defensive matchups. Whether it’s [DeMar] DeRozan or [Jayson] Tatum, and I think he’s competed,” Snyder said. “That’s really the biggest thing for me with Zacch, just compete, and don’t evaluate yourself right now by the results, particularly the box score.

“I think he’s been a competitor and his confidence is there. I think he just needs to keep playing.'

Risacher recently mentioned how playing in the NBA has been different than playing in France.

“Athleticism in the NBA is very different,” Risacher said. “There is not a league on the planet where you can see this type of length, athleticism and talent on the floor. Just adjusting to the speed of the games and the pace.

“Back in France I was super athletic, and now I’m just a regular dude.”

Hawks giving Zaccharie Risacher advice early in rookie season

Not only has Quin Snyder been giving advice to Zaccharie Risacher, but Trae Young has helped him as well.

“I give him advice on some of the things that were given to me,” Young said. “If they weren’t given to me, I would’ve liked these things to be given to me. I want him to feel as less pressure as possible. When you go out there relaxed, and you go out there and feel confident in your game and play free, that’s when you perform at your best.

“Him being the No. 1 pick, that’s a lot of pressure in itself. As one of the leaders on the team I just want him to relieve as much stress and not put as much pressure on him. He’s 19; just let him go out there and play free and be himself, and that’ll ultimately make him his best version.”

Over the past few games, Risacher has had an increased role due to the several injuries to the team. As the season progresses and he gets a better feel for the game, Risacher will get more minutes, and he may get put into the games during crunch time.