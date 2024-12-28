Jalen Johnson has been everything the Atlanta Hawks have expected and needed this season, plus more. Currently sitting at the second-best odds for Most Improved Player, Johnson has not only expanded his game, but he's doing a lot for the Hawks on both sides of the floor. His recent game against the Chicago Bulls showed what he has in his arsenal, finishing with 30 points and 15 points, and shooting 11 for 16 from the field.

After the game, head coach Quin Snyder gave Johnson an endorsement on his play and how he's been able to help the Hawks this season.

“When Jalen is a connector, good things happen,” Snyder said. “That’s his ability to get to the rim, finding a teammate. It’s huge for us. I thought he really let the game come to him. I’ve talked a lot about his reads when he has the ball, when he doesn’t have the ball, when he drives it. When he plays that way, it’s an inspiring way to play. In addition to him being vocal and talking, his play talks.”

Johnson doesn't speak much about his game, but it's obvious that his leadership is shining bright on the court.

“I’ll do whatever it takes to help my team win, that’s what I try to do,” Johnson said. “Even when my shots aren’t falling, I still try to make a positive impact somehow, some way.”

If Johnson continues to play at this level, there should be no reason why he shouldn't be a leading candidate for Most Improved Player when the season ends.

Jalen Johnson making a case for MIP

Jalen Johnson is having the best season of his career, averaging 19.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. The league has caught notice of what Johnson is doing on a consistent basis, and has gotten endorsements from coaches such as Doc Rivers, who compared him to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“We play against that every day in practice,” Rivers said. “That’s Giannis in a lot of ways… Jalen has improved his decision-making at a rapid pace. He’s gone from a rookie quarterback to a veteran quarterback.”

Before the season, Quin Snyder spoke highly of Johnson and what he thought he could bring to the team this season.

“His versatility is something that is really unique,” Snyder said. “The times where he played his best basketball last year, he really let the game come to him. I think when you do have the ability to pass and shoot and handle [the ball], it gives you the chance to do that, to be able to impact the game in a variety of ways throughout the course of the game.

Come to find out, Johnson has been doing everything that Snyder expected, and he's been the clear No. 2 option for the Hawks when he's on the court.