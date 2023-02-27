The Atlanta Hawks’ hiring of new head coach Quin Snyder has been made official, and both him and Hawks general manager Landry Fields have made public comments about it.

“I am thrilled to go back to Atlanta as the next head coach of the Hawks,” Quin Snyder said in a statement, via Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com. “Landry has a tremendous reputation as an incredibly bright, high character, high quality individual and it was quickly evident that we share a passion and commitment to building a winning team with a strong foundation and high standards. I am excited to collaborate with Landry to create a successful program that devoted Hawks fans are proud of an cheer for and am grateful to Tony, Jami and the Ressler family for this opportunity. My family and I are looking forward to immersing ourselves in the community and calling Atlanta home.”

This is a return to the Hawks for Snyder, who was the team’s head assistant coach in 2013-2014. Landry Fields expressed excitement for Snyder to be coaching Trae Young and the whole team as well.

“From our first conversation, it was clear that Quin had all the characteristics we were looking for in our next head coach,” Fields said, via Chouinard. “He has both an incredible basketball and emotional IQ, and we share the same core values and basketball philosophies of having honest communication and collaboration with players, tremendous attention to detail and placing a great emphasis on player development. We are excited to welcome him, his wife Amy and their family back to Atlanta.”

Trae Young and the Hawks are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference, and are hoping to make a run down the stretch. Snyder hopes to help the team achieve that and build on it in future seasons.