Quin Snyder has reached an agreement on a five-year deal to become the coach of the Atlanta Hawks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal includes the rest of this season.

Quin Snyder will make his debut as the Hawks head coach as soon as Tuesday against the Washington Wizards, according to Wojnarowski.

Snyder resigned from the Utah Jazz this spring, and he was the main target for the Hawks after the team fired Nate McMillan, according to Wojnarowski. General manager Landry Fields had been thinking of moving on from Nate McMillan for a while.

With the Jazz, Snyder had a 373-264 record as a head coach over eight seasons. He was part of the teams that saw success with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

The Hawks wanted to get Snyder in for the rest of this season so he could start implementing his program and standards and evaluating players on the way into the offseason, as well as hoping to make a run in the Eastern Conference playoffs, according to Wojnarowski.

Of course, Snyder will look to help the Hawks succeed with Trae Young. Snyder has expressed excitement for working with Trae Young, and vice versa, according to Wojnarowski.

The Hawks sit at 31-30, which is good enough for eighth in the Eastern Conference. However, that is not what the team had hoped. The Hawks reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 2022, but lost in the first round to the Miami Heat in 2022.

The Hawks are one game back of the Heat for the top play-in tournament spot, and 3.5 games back of the Nets and Knicks for the fifth and sixth spots in the Eastern Conference. Quin Snyder, Trae Young and Landry Fields hope to climb the standings down the stretch.