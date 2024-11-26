The Atlanta Hawks finally have a healthy roster after dealing with multiple injuries during the start of the season. The second unit was the most compromised, with players such as Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kobe Bufkin, De'Andre Hunter, and Vit Krejci missing the first few weeks of the season.

The Hawks have been able to stay afloat with the injuries, but now, with a healthy roster, they should be able to get rolling the way they wanted to. Though it may sound good, head coach Quin Snyder spoke before their game against the Dallas Mavericks about the challenges of having a healthy roster and highlighted some of the players that have come back.

“I feel like [Bogdan Bogdanovic] had his bounce back last game,” Snyder said. “He was playing faster. We all know he can shoot the ball, but he was playing multiple action situation – passing, getting, cutting, playing pick-and-roll, playing off screens, and doing a lot of those things. Good to have him find that rhythm last game. I don’t think he felt that way against Sacramento.

“Obviously having [De’Andre] back as well. And there are some guys that aren’t playing because of that, and that’ll continue to be the case where we may reach a point where there are other combinations that we want to see and look at because there have been other guys that have shown they’re competing for those opportunities as well.”

With the injuries, the Hawks went further into their bench, using guys such as Keaton Wallace, Garrison Mathews, and David Roddy, and they were able to contribute when needed.

Hawks are finally getting healthy

The Hawks have been waiting to get healthy for weeks, and as the season goes on, those players will start to get into the swing of things. Kobe Bufkin and Bogdan Bogdanovic were able to return during the Hawks road trip, and it was obvious that were still shaking some rust off.

Bogdanovic is arguably one of the Hawks' best shooters, and after having one of his better seasons last year, it was expected that he would do the same this season. For Bufkin, this would be the season where he would see more minutes since he's the team's only true backup point guard behind Trae Young. Once those two get acclimated, they will play important roles for the Hawks.

Since De'Andre Hunter has returned to the lineup, he's been playing well and helping the Hawks on both sides of the ball. Zaccharie Risacher stepped in and was inserted into the starting lineup when Hunter was out, and there's a chance it may stay that way to keep Hunter fresh throughout the season. Risacher has also been solid in the starting lineup in his rookie season, and there doesn't seem to be a reason at this point why Quin Snyder will take him out.