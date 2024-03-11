On Sunday evening, head coach Quin Snyder and the Atlanta Hawks saw their recent three-game winning streak come to an end with a home loss vs the New Orleans Pelicans, who extended their own winning streak to four games in the process. Atlanta could not get much going offensively in this one until it was far too late, and Snyder had to get creative with his rotations as the team deals with a slew of injuries.
The Hawks unfortunately added another name to their long list of injured players when starting forward Saddiq Bey went down with a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the contest.
After the game, Snyder didn't have a ton in the way of updates as to the extent of the injury.
“You guys saw the play. Hopefully he's alright,” said Snyder, per Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
Saddiq Bey has been asked to step into an increased role for the Hawks recently as the team deals with injuries to Trae Young, Onyeka Okongwu, and Jalen Johnson, in addition to slowly working De'Andre Hunter back into the lineup following his own prolonged absence. Bey has seen his shooting numbers plummet this season but is still a player that opposing defenses have to respect on the three-point line, which provides spacing to the shorthanded Atlanta roster.
In any case, up next for the Hawks, the team will begin its final West Coast swing of the year when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers on March 13.