One of the biggest storylines in the NBA over the last few days has been the report that Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks are working together to find a new home for the All-Star. On Wednesday, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Washington Wizards were Young's preferred destination, which would keep him within the Southeast Division.

Now, new reporting has unearthed one key piece that the Hawks would hope to get back in a potential Young deal.

“…the Hawks have interest in the Wizards’ Corey Kispert and — if a Trae Young-to-Washington trade materializes — Atlanta hopes to have Kispert in the deal,” reported NBA insider Marc Stein on X, formerly Twitter.

Kispert is a veteran sharpshooter for the Wizards who wouldn't do a whole lot to help the Hawks' defensive concerns, but would add another floor space around Jalen Johnson, who has taken over as the new primary building block of the franchise.

Article Continues Below

Most pundits have pointed to CJ McCollum as the likely centerpiece of a potential Young trade to the Wizards in order to make the salaries match, although it is unclear if the Hawks would want both McCollum and Kispert in a deal. For what it's worth, both McCollum and Kispert are set to miss the Wizards game on Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, which many fans have speculated may not be a coincidence.

Overall, the Hawks are 2-8 this year with Young in the lineup, and although they were already starting to slip well before he returned from a recent MCL injury, it seems the team is ready to move forward and try to build a roster around Johnson.

The Hawks will next take the floor–with Young sidelined due to injury–on Wednesday night at home against the New Orleans Pelicans, a game that is doubly important for Atlanta considering they own New Orleans' 2026 draft pick.