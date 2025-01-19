The world was in shambles when TikTok announced that they would be going forward with their ban on Jan. 19. To make matters worse, the app shut down the day before, leaving many users confused about what they were going to do. Luckily, the next day, TikTok announced that they were going to restore the app, which made it only a few hours that it was actually shut down. This led to everyone making jokes, including the Atlanta Hawks social media team.

The Hawks posted a picture of a Carmelo Anthony jersey when he was briefly on the team after a trade, with the caption saying “tiktok being banned phase.”

Anthony was traded to the Hawks along with Justin Anderson and a 2022 lottery-protected first-round pick. Dennis Schroder and Timothé Luwawau-Cabarrot were sent to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Mike Muscala was sent to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Hawks waived Anthony, who became an unrestricted free agent and signed with the Houston Rockets.

People should be happy now that TikTok is back, but the jokes will continue to fly in for how quickly the app came back. The Hawks caught a lot of people's attention, and they did earlier in the day after defeating the Boston Celtics the night before.

Jayson Tatum is usually nicknamed The Anomaly, and the Hawks took a shot at him on their social media.

“2 Wins in 2 trips here this season…that's no anomaly,” the team wrote.

The Hawks came into Boston and beat the Celtics twice this season, and they're looking like a team whose teams probably would not want to face them in a playoff series. Trae Young and Jalen Johnson have been big for their success, but other players such as Onyeka Okongwu are playing at a high level. Hopefully, the Hawks continue to play well and rise the standings.