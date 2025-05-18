The Atlanta Hawks didn't make the playoffs this season after getting knocked out in the play-in tournament, but Trae Young is still going at it with New York Knicks fans. The two sides have a longstanding rivalry going back to the playoff series between the Hawks and the Knicks back in 2021, but they have continued to biker every time the two teams meet.

On Sunday, Young took a shot at Knicks fans despite neither team being on the floor. During Game 7 between the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder, Young took a shot at the Madison Square Garden crowd while the epic Western Conference series concluded in front of a raucous Oklahoma City crowd.

“Hot take but not.. OKC fans are louder than Knick fans,” Young wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Happy Sunday!”

Whether Young is right or not, the crowd is certainly helping the Thunder. Oklahoma City is cruising to a Game 7 win over the Nuggets and appears poised to head back to the conference finals for the first time since 2016.

Of course, Knicks fans have all of the bragging rights over Young this season as their squad is still battling in the Eastern Conference Finals. While the Hawks missed the playoffs, the Knicks have beaten the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics to advance to take on the Indiana Pacers in the conference finals.

Young's future will be a big talking point this offseason as the Hawks decide what direction they want to go in next. Atlanta has stagnated since making a run to the conference finals of their own during that 2021 postseason, and now the team could opt to move on from Young and build around players like Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher and Jalen Johnson.

There would certainly be teams that would be interested in Young if he were to become available this offseason. Guards who can be offensive engines as both a scorer and a playmaker are hard to come by in the NBA, so the Hawks could certainly get a good return for the former All-Star.