For all the uberteam hand wringing over the Los Angeles Dodgers during the offseason, it might be surprising to learn they’ve actually lost four straight games. Including a three-game sweep by the Los Angeles Angels. The Dodgers are in a bit of a slump of late as injuries have wiped out much of the starting rotation. And that slump continued on Monday as LA gave up an early seven-run lead to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It’s been a particularly brutal stretch for the Dodgers and, by the third inning against Arizona, the team had surrendered 30 runs in 30 innings of play. Although down big early, the Dodgers did manage to get on the board in dramatic fashion against Arizona on Monday.

Mookie Betts started the scoring for LA with a huge, 401 foot solo shot to left off Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt in the bottom of the fourth inning. Shohei Ohtani and Betts would then treat fans to back-to-back bombs in the sixth. Ohtani smacked a Pfaadt offering 389 feet to left, making it a 7-2 ballgame with his MLB-leading 17th homer of the season, per MLB on X.

17 for 17 Shohei Ohtani's Major League-leading 17th home run of the year! pic.twitter.com/2a5pmgTaJ3 — MLB (@MLB) May 20, 2025

Betts then followed Ohtani with his second dinger of the day, driving the ball 408 feet to left center on a 2-2 count and bringing the Dodgers within four runs of Arizona, via MLB on X. It was Betts' eighth home run of the season.

Slumping Dodgers fall short against AZ despite Mookie Betts’ two-homer game

While some fans feared the Dodgers would be an unbeatable, joyless baseball machine this season, LA has been very human and pretty flat of late. There was some hope that the return of Teoscar Hernandez from the injured list for Monday’s game would help wake up the Dodgers’ bats. But a listless LA team lost yet again.

Landon Knack came on in relief for LA and pitched five innings, allowing four runs on six hits. However, he held Arizona to seven runs through seven innings. But just as the Dodgers started to feel good about a comeback, the Diamondback added to their lead late, scoring two more runs in the eighth inning on a two-run blast by Geraldo Perdomo. LA managed to get two more runs in the bottom of the ninth but couldn’t climb out of the early hole it dug.

The Dodgers have now lost four straight games and nine of their last 15. The San Diego Padres had an off day Monday and are now just a half game behind LA in the NL West.