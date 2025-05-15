The Atlanta Hawks are currently in the midst of searching for a new general manager after firing Landry Fields at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season. The Hawks lost in the play-in round for the second straight season this year, signaling that major changes were needed in the organization.

Several candidates have already come up in the Hawks' general manager search, including former team executive Landry Fields as well as Toronto Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri. Now, another name has been added to that list, per NBA insider Marc Stein on his Substack account.

“One agent to emerge as a potential candidate with the Hawks, league sources say, is Octagon's Alex Saratsis, who represents Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Miami's Bam Adebayo,” reported Stein.

Stein also reported on how that could factor into Antetokounmpo's reported willingness to move on from the Bucks this summer.

“Saratsis' possible involvement in the Hawks' search would be a fascinating development that connects two of the major curiosities at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago this week … with Antetokounmpo's future, of course, atop the list. Saratsis co-represents Antetokounmpo with Octagon's Georgios Panou and both agents are expected to soon meet with the Bucks to determine whether the two-time MVP will remain in Milwaukee after 12 seasons a Buck or seek a trade elsewhere,” he reported.

An interesting development for the Hawks

Of course, this development in no way indicates that a Giannis Antetokounmpo to Atlanta trade could be on the horizon, although it should be noted that the Hawks had major interest in drafting Antetokounmpo back in 2013 before the Bucks swooped in and selected him.

The Hawks' offseason is expected to include questions about the future of star point guard Trae Young, who hasn't won a playoff series since leading the team on a shocking Eastern Conference Finals run in 2021.

The Hawks have a considerable amount of young talent in Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher, and Dyson Daniels, but it remains to be seen how much patience Trae Young will have with those players' development processes moving into the future.