The Atlanta Hawks got an amazing play from stars Trae Young and Dejounte Murray that has fans on X going nuts.

The Atlanta Hawks are one of the most underrated teams in the NBA's Eastern Conference. The Hawks have quietly put together a talented team around Trae Young, the Eastern Conference team's three-point shooting ace.

The Hawks' star three-point bomber broke the silence on injury concerns recently. Dejounte Murray had a strong message for fans after an epic comeback vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Head Coach Quin Snyder watched from the sidelines as Young sliced through the defense, dishing out an incredible pass to budding team star Dejounte Murray, who calmly knocked down the three to complete a Sportscenter Top 10 worthy highlight play against the Washington Wizards.

This dime from Trae Young was SPECIAL

Hawks, NBA Fans React to Young's Play

“Trae Young's got the magic touch!” one fan said in response to the incredible play, and incredible display of teamwork on the court.

A second angle in Atlanta showed Young's play and what made it so incredible. Young took a nasty spill and still managed to throw the pass with laser-like precision.

Trae Young has the ASSIST GIFT

“Bro this is pure art just like classic ballet,” one fan said.

“Bro is too good,” another fan added.

Bro feeds his people

“I wish he was more respected around the league,” another fan added.

“I am pretty happy about Trae so far this season,” still another said.

Hawks' Murray, Hunter and Capela Shine

The Hawks led Jordan Poole, Kyle Kuzma and an explosive Wizards team by nearly twenty points early on in the third quarter.

Young got support from a cast of many including Murray, D'Andre Hunter, Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanovic and others, with the first three scoring in double digits as of just after 9 p.m. ET with plenty of game left to go in Georgia's capital city.