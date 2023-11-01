On Sunday, Atlanta Hawks fans received a slight cause for concern when it was announced that star point guard Trae Young was on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards with Achilles inflammation. However, some users noted that Young had posted a picture of himself on Instagram jumping up and down at an indoor trampoline park earlier in the day, wondering if that was where the injury took place or if maybe the pain that landed him on the Hawks' injury report wasn't as severe as some had speculated.

Young himself took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter to address the situation:

😂😂 this hilarious!!

I’m glad y’all worried about me though🙏🏽😊 see y’all tomorrow😉 https://t.co/4aiBoEACWJ — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) November 1, 2023

With the “see y'all tomorrow” line, Young would appear to be indicating that he plans to play in the Hawks' game against the Wizards, which will take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Young had his best game of the season on Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, scoring 24 points to help supplement an offensive attack that was led by shooting guard Dejounte Murray, who tied a career high with 41 points in the Atlanta comeback victory.

Young and the Hawks now sit at an even 2-2 on the season, winners of two straight after they dropped their first two contests out of the gates. Atlanta is looking to establish themselves in what figures to be a crowded Eastern Conference playoff picture, and their chances of doing so would certainly be benefited by Young playing like the offensive maestro he has proven capable of being.